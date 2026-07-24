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The Two Lines

In the last seven months, two new international transmission lines went into service. Both connect Québec to the northeastern United States.

On January 16, 2026, the Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) line connected Québec with Lewiston, Maine.

On June 16, 2026, the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) line connected Québec with Astoria, in the borough of Queens, New York.

These lines have a great deal in common. They are both DC lines, designed to move large amounts of power. The NECEC line is designed to move 1200 MW, and CHPE is designed to move 1250 MW. The voltage rating on the Maine CEC line is 320 kV, while the voltage rating on the CHPE line to New York is 300-320 kV.

DC lines are usually very reliable. For example, the Pacific DC Intertie has been operating since 1970. It has been continuously upgraded and improved. The Pacific DC Intertie now carries up to 3500 MW: its overhead transmission lines stretch for more than 800 miles from Oregon to Los Angeles.

Problems and Not-problems

The two new lines from Québec have a lot in common, but they differ in many ways.

The NECEC (to Maine) is a comparatively short and simple line. It includes 54 miles of new transmission lines and 91 miles of upgraded transmission lines. The line consists of classic above-ground lines.

In contrast, the CHPE (to New York) is “a 339-mile underground and underwater HVDC transmission system.” It is far longer and more complex.

As I write this, the NECEC is fully loaded and moving power to Maine, while CHPE is not moving power to New York. As a matter of fact, since CHPE was initiated in early July, it has only moved power for three days.

Not that NECEC is perfect. It did not move power for most of two days, shortly after it was put into service. But, so far, NECEC is far more reliable than the CHPE has been.

Policy and Physical

At the beginning of my book, Shorting the Grid, I write about the Physical Grid (wires, power plants, dispatch centers, substations) and the Policy Grid (agreements, laws, subsidies, payments). These two grids co-exist and influence each other, but they are not the same. People can change things on the Policy Grid with a new piece of paper, signed by various important people. However, it will take work for the change on the policy grid to change things on the physical grid.

When the NECEC did not send power to Maine, this was fully a policy question. HQ decided to keep the electricity at home, for their own customers. The interruption lasted about two days.

The entire area (Québec, Maine and further into New England) had been hit by very cold temperatures. Hydro Québec needed more power for its local customers. Many people in Québec use electric heating, for example. During the cold snap, Québec stopped sending power to Maine. The outage lasted slightly less than two days.

The possibility of a short interruption was clearly something that the NECEC and HQ knew might happen. HQ will have to pay a fine to its American partners. Probably, such fines were arranged in advance, in the agreement between HQ and the NECEC.

The CHPE has not sent power to New York City for days and weeks (so far). This has been a physical issue. There were two failures. One was at the Hertel Converter Station on the Canadian side. This was repaired relatively quickly. The second failure has lasted for weeks but is currently close to be being repaired. It was a fault on the American side. But it would be unwise to say that the CHPE line problems are merely physical failures.

The CHPE failure was also a policy issue.

The policy questions arose very early in the planning for the CHPE line. The CHPE was designed with a great deal of concern for aesthetics and ecological considerations. That is why it runs underground and under the water.

Placing a transmission line underground or underwater makes it harder to detect problems and correct them. I am not saying these choices were wrong, but they made the line slower to build and more fragile in service. The emphasis on ecological and aesthetic constraints made it harder to meet the engineering constraints.

Cooperation and Complication

When we look at Québec and the northeastern states in the US, we need to realize that electricity flows between the countries go both ways. Electricity flows from Québec during the summer, and it flows to Québec in the winter.

Few people in Québec use air conditioning in the summer. Their grid is built to provide electric space heating in the winter. Québec is winter-peaking and has extra capacity in the summer.

Conveniently, the American grid maximum usage is determined by air conditioning in the summer. The US grid is summer-peaking. In the summer, American imports electricity from Québec.

Québec exports in the summer, and the US exports in the winter. Extreme weather can mess up the exchange. However, so far, extreme weather has been manageable.

However, when you add “electrify everything” to the mix, things may get much worse. Electric vehicles (in Québec) and heat pumps (in the US) could eliminate the “extra” capacity the two countries now share.

High voltage DC lines are an excellent way to move electricity between grids. But you need to produce the electricity before you can move it. When both grids need the same power, things can get difficult. This post is about transmission lines, but the fundamental issue is resource adequacy.

Looking to the future on the Substack

It was surprisingly hard for me to get information about reliability of these two lines. I hope that more knowledgeable people will comment on this post.

En avant! As they say in Québec.

Note: All the mileage figures for the lines are for mileage within the United States. I have not included the mileage from the Canadian transmission junction to the US border. That mileage is not usually included in US descriptions of the projects.

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Further reading:

My earlier article on how we could not import from Québec during the cold snap.

Kathryn Porter on Great Britain’s overdependence on transmission from Europe.

https://watt-logic.com/2024/09/17/relying-on-electricity-interconnectors-adds-to-market-risk/