The Electric Grandma

The Electric Grandma

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JMirrer MD's avatar
JMirrer MD
Jul 24

As always, thank you for sharing your knowledge!

I’m also curious to see how transmission issues may arise as we increase utilization on both sides of the border and at the same time as opposed to the summer/winter balance these new line designs were likely based on. Add in a sprinkle of climate change and/or increased frequency natural disasters, stress on the grid is likely to become apparent.

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It doesn't add up...'s avatar
It doesn't add up...
Jul 25

You linked to Kathryn Porter's piece. Things are threatening to get worse in Europe. Of course we have history of lengthy interruptions on HVDC links: the trawler anchor damage to IFA1, the Sellindge converter fire, persistent problems with cables on the Moyle link to Ireland and Western Link HVDC that delivers Scottish power to N Wales/NW England, etc.

But the same problems you identify between Quebec and New England are emerging. Lack of dispatchable supply as the sun goes down across Europe led to tough grid conditions in our recent heatwave, requiring rapid ramping and complete reconfiguration of power flows resulting in frequency problems and threatening overloaded transmission lines tripping out as Europe replaced excess solar supply with evening demand for support from GB. Suddenly we all want aircon without the summer capacity to supply it with transmission lines derated for thermal risk and plant on maintenance.

Meanwhile Norway has had a poor snowmelt season, with reservoirs close to 20 year lows for the time of year in the key NO2 region. It's a major power exporter:

Norway->GB 1.4GW North Sea Link

Norway->DK 1.6GW->GB 1.4GW Viking Link

Norway->NL 0.7GW->GB 1GW BritNed

Norway->DE 1.4GW->GB 1.4GW NeuConnect from 2028

and the build of gas storage across Europe is way behind schedule ahead of winter, thanks to the various wars. The EU are supposed to be banning Russian LNG imports from January, having been essentially the sole customers of Yamal LNG last winter. It's going to be a bumpy night.

In GB NESO have just announced plans to issue day ahead notices restricting interconnector flows. Coupled to their Emergency Instruction to zero exports on BritNed from 750MW which led to NL balancing prices soaring to €4,000/MWh on 23rd June I think it is not hard to see erosion of trust and security of supply despite the interconnector illusion.

Billie Halliday had it right:

Papa may have, and Mama may have

But God bless the child that has his own

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