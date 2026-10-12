The Electric Grandma

The Electric Grandma

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Richard Sanders's avatar
Richard Sanders
3d

Force Majeure used to mean "act of God"; but now it seems more an act by the other party.

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Steve Aplin's avatar
Steve Aplin
3d

It sounds contributory. Every January for the past 4 years HQ has faced a supply cliff. It's been telling everybody and his brother NOT to establish new business in Quebec with a load exceeding 5 MW. Quebec in the last 4 years has supplanted New York and Michigan as Ontario's biggest electricity export destination, by far.

None of this should be a mystery to NE utilities and those planning (or as you say "planning") for the supply that energizes them.

Quebec decided to develop a side gig selling surplus power to NE. NE decided it could avoid the bother of developing its own supply by just buying from Quebec. Every winter it gets cold, and Quebec heats with electricity. Electrical load for heating is as variable as outdoor temperature -- it's a giant ferocious unpredictable grizzly bear of load that sits on top of "normal," i.e. non-heating, load, and warps and mangles it into something nobody recognizes.

I won't even mention Gentilly II or Vermont Yankee, or the anti nukes who put "you" -- Quebeckers and New Englanders -- into this position.

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