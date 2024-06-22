The Electric Grandma

The Electric Grandma

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Gorman's avatar
Chris Gorman
Jun 22

Lovely piece of work. It's enjoyable to read something that instead of being sexy and bold, is more descriptive of energy transmission at the ground level. Kudos for taking the time to break down Texas' inverter based failures through exposition that enlightens readers rather than creating simple angst. Well done and thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meredith Angwin
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
Jun 22

Thank you, I was unaware of the passive islanding mode in inverter controls. Little info, when San Francisco forced PG&E to shut down their thermal generation in the City limits, it left them short on voltage support. PG&E contracted with Trans-Bay Cable to build an under bay DC cable to act like a generator and provide the needed voltage support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meredith Angwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture