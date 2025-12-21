“Being an RTO means never having to say you’re sorry.”

Thanks for reading The Electric Grandma! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Never Having to Say You Are Sorry

“Love Means Never Having to Say You’re Sorry” is the most-misguided line from Eric Segal’s novel Love Story. Such a policy would be a bad idea for any loving relationship. However, this sentence does describe some of the accountability problems with RTOs.

Let me restate Segal’s quote. “Being an RTO means never having to say you’re sorry.”

As an example, I will look at MISO’s (Midcontinent Independent System Operator) current troubles with capacity markets.

Part One: Mistakes were made. Too bad.

Headline in RTO Insider, September 19, 2025

From 2018 to 2025, MISO paid for more capacity than it needed. It also paid higher prices for that capacity than it needed to pay. This has been ascribed to a software error. In my opinion, this wasn’t a software error. Instead, it was an error in how the software vendors understood the grid rules.

Quoting the article at RTO Insider:

“MISO said the error consisted of calculating its loss-of-load expectation (LOLE) using an “all-hours” methodology, rather than the tariff-defined “daily peak hour” methodology…MISO’s tariff defines LOLE as “the sum of the loss-of-load probability for the integrated daily peak hour for each day of the year.”

Oddly, nobody seemed to have noticed this expensive error. Here’s the MISO press release for this situation:

Next Step: What will MISO do about this?

It would be great if they could give the money back to the consumers. But they can’t give most of the money back. If MISO attempted to return the money for previous years, MISO would be “re-running” the auctions. RTOs are not allowed to re-run their auctions after the settlement process. When an auction settles, it’s done. That’s it.

Also, as a practical matter, some vendors might not have the resources to return the money they received in (say) 2019. It would be a giant mess to correct MISO’s past problems.

What did it cost?

MISO has not announced exactly how much money this error cost its consumers between 2017 and 2025. MISO is only correcting the error (a quarter of a billion dollars) that would otherwise affect one year’s results, the 2025-2026 auctions.

Nobody seems particularly concerned that so many dollars mistakenly came out of consumers’ pockets. However, MISO is working hard to ensure that this error does not persist into the 2025-2026 season.

Part Two: Vendors are unhappy

Reconsidering the results for the 2025-26 has few fans among the vendors.

A recent article (December 16) by Ethan Howard in Utility Dive describes the latest events: Power producers ask FERC to reverse MISO’s $280M capacity auction ‘adjustment’. Two major power producers have asked FERC to stop MISO from implementing its revised rules. The first company to object was Pelican Power of Louisiana. Separately, a group of Independent Power Producers (including the Coalition of Midwest Power Producers) have complained to FERC. They claim that FERC is allowing MISO to re-run the latest auctions.

In a September fact sheet, MISO said that it “is not rerunning or resettling the 2025/26 PRA, nor will it take new bids or establish a new auction clearing price. Consistent with the Tariff, MISO will instead apply an ‘appropriate adjustment’ using corrected LOLE values for the 2025/26 planning year.”

In other words, MISO is not changing anything or rerunning anything. It’s merely going to adjust a quarter of a billion dollars in the most recent auction results.

Part Three: Looking forward.

So far, we have seen that an expensive multi-year mistake was made, and it will only be corrected for this year. Except that vendors are suing to prevent this year’s results from being changed.

In all honesty, I’m on the vendors’ side on this. It’s bad that the ratepayers got overcharged, but it would be worse if nobody could plan their business around the auction results. That would be chaos. (Unless RTO auctions are abolished….but you have heard me on the auction issue before.)

As I stated above, the reason that the customers were overcharged is that the software used an all-hours calculation for loss of load, instead of a daily peak calculation. For one year, using the all-hours calculation cost the ratepayers a quarter of a billion dollars.

Let’s look to the future.

In August, MISO filed with FERC to begin using the all-hours calculation for the future. For one year, using all-hours instead of daily peak cost the MISO ratepayers $280 million dollars. This was an expensive mistake on the part of MISO. MISO will correct its mistake for this year’s auctions.

However, for the future, MISO plans to use all-hours. In other words, the mistake will be adopted as policy. In the future, the extra costs of all-hours will be part of the plan.

“Being an RTO means never having to say you’re sorry.”

Leave a comment

Image from MISO website.