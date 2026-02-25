Ships and Yachts

Robert Bryce recently posted, Yacht-Zee$ Uncensored, about the huge diesel-burning yachts owned by wealthy anti-fossil fuel advocates. These yachts are often as big as warships.

I’ll start with warships.

The movie, Greyhound, follows the men of a Fletcher-class destroyer during WWII. The destroyer, call-sign “Greyhound,” escorts a convoy of ships moving through the North Atlantic. The action-packed movie shows Greyhound battling a German U-boat pack.

The illustration above is a destroyer that is more personal to me. My husband George served on that Fletcher-class destroyer, USS Wedderburn. When he served on the Wedderburn, in the early sixties, the Wedderburn was deployed near Taiwan. US Navy activity in that area discouraged Mainland Chinese plans to attack the island.

This Navy strategy worked for many years. Will it work in the future? Will our future Navy be sufficient for the tasks it may have to do?

I plan a series of posts on this topic. I was going to put up a single post, but I realized that would be very long.

Bryce, ships and green hypocrisy

Robert Bryce’s Yacht-Zee$ Uncensored is mainly a video. Indeed, he originally mounted the post on YouTube. YouTube made him take it down, claiming copyright infringement in some of the images. After he took it down, Bryce scrubbed any images that anyone could claim were problematic. Then he put the video up on Substack (link above).

The video is about nine minutes long. Bryce is a lifelong reporter, and I doubt that he violated any copyrights. He is smarter than that. Also, people frequently violate copyright on the Internet, and they rarely face consequences.

However, in the Yacht-Zee$ post, Bryce pointed out green hypocrisy. He showed that some of the biggest names in save-the-climate philanthropy have some of the biggest yachts on the water. He estimates the carbon dioxide tonnage produced by the big yachts.

These yachts often have sizable mini-yachts that attend them. The owners of the yachts also have lawyers who attend them. The owners and their lawyers were probably happy to see YouTube ban Bryce’s video. (I have no inside information on this topic. I am merely speculating.)

Meanwhile, starting with Bryce’s work, and thinking about George’s career, I decided to look into the sizes of yachts versus ships. I summarize my findings in the chart below.

Yes, the yachts are as big as Navy ships.

Yachts and pollution

Robert Bryce thoroughly documents the hypocrisy of the yacht owners. Their ships are as big as Navy ships. Their ships make tons of carbon dioxide. This wouldn’t bother me excessively except that the yacht owners campaign against carbon dioxide that is produced by ordinary people. The yacht owners tend to be “holier than thou” because they support not-for-profits that try to limit the fossil fuels used by most people.

For example, Bezos has given a billion dollars to climate groups, and his foundation is starting a $27 million dollar initiative against methane emissions from cattle. Personally, I think that the yacht owners should sell their yachts before they tell the rest of us what to do.

Foreign shores

There’s another problem with these yachts. They were all built outside the United States. We don’t have much of a ship-building industry in this country. This is a security problem. If rich people want yachts, they should at least have them built in US yards. This would support the shipbuilders and American expertise.

Yes, I know some of the reasons that ships aren’t built here. 🙁 I hope to address part of this topic this in my next post: ships and bureaucracy.

Links and comments:

The movie Greyhound was based on the book The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester. (Forester also wrote the Hornblower books.) The movie stars Tom Hanks, and Hanks is credited with much of the writing.

****

Research on the ships in the table above is based various sources as below.

Launchpad, Zuckerberg’s ship, from the description on the Feadship website. (Feadship is the name of the shipbuilder.)

Venus, Job’s ship, is also from the description on the Feadship website. Unlike the Feadship description of Launchpad, their description of Venus does not have tonnage or number of crew members. I was able to get that information from other sources. Tonnage from Wikipedia, and number of crew members from a website that lists yachts available for charter. (Although the Venus is not available for charter.)

The Koru, Bezos ship, was built by Oceanco. This Condé Nast article, Everything We Know (about Koru) also had good information. In the latter article, I learned that the Koru is the world’s largest sailing yacht.

Information about the Navy ships (Wedderburn and Vermont) was readily available on Wikipedia.

****

About the USS Vermont. I used to live in Vermont. I was part of a group of people who were a cheering section for the USS Vermont. The Vermont, a new Virginia Class submarine, was built between 2018 and 2020. In 2020, our group went to several talks by Navy submarine builders and officers. We were planning to go the Commissioning. That would have been the high point of the group’s support of the submarine!

However, the Commissioning was in April 2020. Alas, due to Covid, the Navy decided not to hold big meetings with big crowds from all over New England. Correct choice, very understandable, but very disappointing. I mean, our group had our carpools arranged for the trip to New London and everything….

Considering what that was going on when Covid first appeared, missing a ship commissioning is pretty small potatoes. But I wanted to mention it.

Leave a comment