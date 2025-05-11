The Electric Grandma

The Electric Grandma

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Newman's avatar
Ed Newman
2h

I've had so many people ask "What happened in Spain?" This is the most clear, easy to understand explanation of why the lights went out, and the "moral of the story" is quite plain. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Larkin's avatar
Tom Larkin
1h

Stupid question: A nuclear plant has inertia because the reactor creates steam which spins a turbine & generator. The turbine & generator is the component with the inertia, not the reactor. Doesn’t solar thermal work basically the same way? And hydro? Maybe co-generation bio too? I’m not sure exactly how co-generation actually works (or even what it actually is) but anything that has a spinning generator is going to have inertia, isn’t it?

Now that I think about it, a rotating wind turbine obviously has a titanic amount of physical inertia - those blades are huge and tied to a generator through some sort of transmission. I guess that the power from each turbine (which has it’s own generator mounted up at the top of the mast) is combined somehow and the frequency “matched” and somehow made to be 50 or 60 hertz? The wind farm must have some sort of “grid” within itself to combine the output of all the generators and make it all synchronize at the grid frequency. That is a pretty complicated control problem so it does seem like it might be possible to add synthetic inertia via the already present complex control system that must be there. It certainly wouldn’t be free, but it does seem like it could be made to work. Sorry this part is more me just musing about how a wind farm must have some other components beyond what’s on the towers to actually deliver usable power to the grid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meredith Angwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture