Lining up to speak at the Public Service Board Hearing about Vermont Yankee on November 7, 2012.

This was the only in-person hearing the PSB held about the renewal of the Certificate of Public Good for Vermont Yankee. Many people who spoke in favor of Vermont Yankee wore green stickers. Many opponents wore radiation-hazard stickers.

Starting Small and Getting Bolder

I described two pro-nuclear books in my latest post, Starting Small. Neither book mentioned my own two pro-nuclear books:

Yeah, sometimes I wonder about myself. Why did I review other people’s books? Maybe a little too much generosity on my part? Well, generosity is always good! This incident merely shows me that it is time for me to toot my own horn.

I hope that both my pro-nuclear books will inspire nuclear advocates. Voices is a small book. It comprises a set of pro-nuclear quotes from Vermonters (and a few New Hampshire people). Campaigning is a bigger book, a how-to book for advocacy.

I hope some of you buy these books and enjoy them!

Voices for Vermont Yankee

When I was advocating for the continued operation of Vermont Yankee, I realized that the pro-nuclear view was rarely covered by the local press. I became tired of attending hearings where the reporters turned their backs on me. Instead of talking to me, the reporters chased the nuclear opponents for a good, scary quote.

I couldn’t change the reporters, but I could do my own reporting.

I attended Vermont Yankee hearing at the Public Service Board in November 2012. I was impressed with the variety of reasons that pro-nuclear people gave for supporting the plant.

I asked the various pro-nuclear people at the meeting if they could give me a copy of their testimony. Some of them did.

I had also noticed Entergy taking some pictures at the meeting. I asked Entergy if I could have a copy of the pictures. I received some of the pictures.

Then my husband and I put together a little book, “Voices for Vermont Yankee,” with pictures and testimony. Several of the pro-nuclear speakers are also on my blog (links below).

Heather Sheppard explained the importance of reliable power for the ski resort where she works. Vermont Tourism Supported by Vermont Yankee.

Peter Roth, a retired chemical engineer, wrote that Phobias Should Not Determine Policy.

In terms of Voices, we first published it as an eBook on Amazon. Then it turned out that Entergy (the owner of Vermont Yankee) wanted to distribute some copies. That is hard to do with an eBook. So George designed a hard copy and Entergy bought a bunch of them.

Campaigning for Clean Air

Campaigning is a longer and more complete book. It consists of a series of essays on various aspects of advocacy. The chapters start with advice on “advocacy for the shy” (what you can do online). Then Campaigning continues with further information: how to write an effective letter-to-the-editor, how to get invited to speak to a legislative committee, and how to plan a pro-nuclear demonstration. And more.

I asked Rod Adams to review a draft of this post about books. Rod is a Navy Nuke, a graduate of Annapolis, a nuclear advocate, and co-founder of the venture capital fund Nucleation Capital. He has always been an inspiration for me.

Rod wrote the following as his review:

“I enjoyed reading your book reviews. My one suggestion would be to write just a little more about Campaigning for Clean Air. It’s a great handbook that has had significant influence on the pro-nuclear movement. It deserves to have continuing influence as more people join in. Our work is not done, but what you have written about the tasks can help others strengthen and sustain the effort.”

Thank you, Rod! I took your advice. Why did I write almost nothing about Campaigning until you reminded me? I guess “Advocacy for the Shy”….that’s me.

