The Electric Grandma

The Electric Grandma

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
9h

Meredith's nuclear power advocacy books have been an inspiration for me. I've also been blessed by being able to talk to Meredith. She helped out in many ways in the fight to keep Diablo Canyon running. SEE: https://greennuke.substack.com/

Thank you, Meredith!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas J Shepstone's avatar
Thomas J Shepstone
8h

Great initiative, Meredith!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meredith Angwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture