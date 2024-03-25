Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Meredith Angwin, the author of this Substack, is the author of Shorting the Grid: the Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid. She describes the rules and politics that rule our grid, and has spoken to state legislatures, business groups and podcast hosts about legislative remedies for the fragility of our grids. In this substack, she plans to keep people up to date on the constant new rules of the grid operators. And how the rules usually don’t help the grid to be more reliable.

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.