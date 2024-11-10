The Electric Grandma
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
AI: The Next Big Thing?
A definite "Maybe"
Apr 17
•
Meredith Angwin
27
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
AI: The Next Big Thing?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
March 2025
North to Canada
New England and Québec
Mar 9
•
Meredith Angwin
62
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
North to Canada
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
February 2025
The Merit of Oil
Merit order and oil storage
Feb 2
•
Meredith Angwin
70
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
The Merit of Oil
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
January 2025
Go North, Young Man (or Young Woman)
That is where the electricity comes from
Jan 13
•
Meredith Angwin
69
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Go North, Young Man (or Young Woman)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
November 2024
Goodbye to Capacity Payments (for Energy Efficiency in PJM)
FERC approves dropping capacity payments for "Efficiency Resources."
Nov 10, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
66
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Goodbye to Capacity Payments (for Energy Efficiency in PJM)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
September 2024
Market-Washing
The RTO discussion
Sep 22, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
67
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Market-Washing
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
Questioning Efficiency
Electricity Markets and Efficiency
Sep 4, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
58
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Questioning Efficiency
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Efficiency in Capacity Markets
Another look at PJM
Sep 1, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
50
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Efficiency in Capacity Markets
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
August 2024
This Week, Grid Operators Braced For Impact
PJM bails out MISO, SPP Declares an Energy Emergency Alert
Published on Energy Bad Boys
•
Aug 31, 2024
Ten Times as Expensive at PJM
Capacity price rise is not really a surprise
Aug 3, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
165
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Ten Times as Expensive at PJM
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
94
July 2024
Lawsuits Will Stop Climate Change
Vermont hopes so, anyway
Jul 31, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
86
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Lawsuits Will Stop Climate Change
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
Wind on the Island
A Nantucket time line
Jul 26, 2024
•
Meredith Angwin
64
Share this post
The Electric Grandma
Wind on the Island
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
46
© 2025 Meredith Angwin
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts